EaDo has something for everyone when it comes to nightlife choices

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A community in Houston known as East Downtown or EaDo keeps growing at a fast pace.There is something for everyone on St. Emanuel Street. Whether you are a foodie, a late-night dancer or a craft brew aficionado."Whether you are a millennial, Generation Z(er) or whatever you may be. This is a hub for everyone who wants to enjoy Houston and what it has to offer," Edgar Veliz said.Many local Houstonians know about Lucky's and Little Woodrow's in Eado, but there are a lot of other amazing options to choose from if you are coming from a Dynamo, Astros or Rockets game."You want to be where the people are and feel the electricity. I come over and go to Pitch 25 and Kings court one of the soccer bars. Truck Yard is also a good place and then some pizza at Vinny's," Victor Araiza explains.