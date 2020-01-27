abc13 plus

Magpies & Peacocks: How this East Downtown shop turns 'trash' into fashion for good

HOUSTON, Texas -- A non-profit design house in Houston is finding the beauty in "trash" and making upcycling fashionable!

Every accessory and outfit sold by Magpies & Peacocks in East Downtown is created from material that would have been thrown away.

Designers transform leftover materials from the fashion industry and donated upscale items into brand new creations. From dog collars made from neckties to handbags made from old evening gowns, Magpies & Peacocks is filled with unique finds!

"If we can do something that really is good for the planet as well as the soul and as well as the people involved and can employ people to make here from stuff that we're throwing away, why wouldn't that be a good idea," Magpies & Peacocks founder Sarah-Jayne Smith said.

For more information, visit www.magpiesandpeacocks.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charityabc13 plus eadofashionclothingabc13 plus
ABC13 PLUS
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
Dynamo's Christian Ramirez gets familiar with EaDo
EaDo is home to 2 hidden gems
CrossFit at EaDo Fitness helps 59-year-old lose 34 lbs.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver charged after good Samaritans hit in crash
Who killed Liz Barraza? Family continues searching for killer
Dense fog to start, sunshine later today
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
ABC13's Morning News
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Show More
Former UH athlete, wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash
Local celebrities react to Kobe Bryant's death
105-year-old World War II veteran dies
Willis third grader wins $1,000 for colossal cabbage
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News