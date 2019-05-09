Houston CultureMap

EaDo scores dog-friendly patio bar from Dynamo's Brian Ching

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- He'll forever be known as the Houston Dynamo's first true franchise player, the name that put the professional soccer back on the map in Houston. But with his latest move, former Major League Soccer icon Brian Ching may now be known as a bonafide bar star.

Ching, who also owns Pitch 25 Beer Park, has announced plans for East End Backyard, his second bar in Houston's East Downtown neighborhood. The EaDo spot is projected to open this fall at 1105 Sampson St., and promises to be a "casual, dog-friendly neighborhood bar and backyard for the flourishing EaDo area," according to a release.

Ching launched Pitch 25 with the development firm the Kirby Group; with East End, he'll venture out on his own.

Ching's latest bar will boast a 20,000-square-foot patio, community garden, and will offer up lawn games, live local music, events, and food trucks. The concept for the new indoor/outdoor community hub was revealed via a campaign on the Houston-based crowdfunding site, NextSeed.

