There is a new adult playground in downtown Houston, boasting a backyard full of food trucks, airstreams, treehouses outdoor games and even a working ferris wheel.Located in the East Village district on Lamar, Truck Yard is a "come as you are" beer garden with a roster of 25 daily rotating food trucks.Along with brews and booze, this sprawling fun and funky cool space offers their specialty cheesesteaks, and even claim they are better than the one's you'll find in Philly."With our colorful murals and collections of hubcaps and license plates everywhere you look, something will catch your eye," said General Manager David Foreman.Truck Yard is open from 11am to 2am every day and features live music several nights a week.