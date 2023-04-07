Recently opened Missouri City restaurant faces backlash over non-payment from employees

According to a former employee, the authenticity of the checks they were given was questioned when the bank that the restaurant used would not accept them.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a Missouri City restaurant is facing backlash from many of its employees who claim they have not been compensated in weeks.

Signs posted outside Mama's Cafe and Brews let customers know the establishment is closed.

A former employee spoke with ABC13 and said this is not a surprise.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: Former workers and state agency says Taste Bar and Kitchen owes them money



"The second check was a week late, and the checks that were given to us, we took to the bank of the business, and they wouldn't even cash it there. Everyone across the board questioned if the check was fraudulent or something like that," the unpaid worker said.

The former employee, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, says it's been weeks since she and some other co-workers were paid.

"The third time, we didn't even get paid at all. We're still owed one week's worth of work since the business closed," she said.

She worked at the restaurant back when it opened in January.

But ever since it closed last month, she claims she's owed nearly $1,500.

RELATED: Employees of closed restaurant say they aren't getting paid

"This affects a lot of families, a lot of good people that we come to work for income, and that income is not being given to us from when we worked."

After exhausting all options, the worker reached out to ABC13 to help get answers.

ABC13 contacted the owner and has yet to hear back.

One of the last emails she received from the owner was on March 6. It read that he planned to reopen and was working on scheduling.

She says another email sent on March 10 indicated the owner still planned to reopen, but that has yet to happen.

All she hopes now is to be paid what she's owed.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.