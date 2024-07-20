WATCH LIVE

Save on clothing, footwear, and school supplies during Texas tax-free weekend

Saturday, July 20, 2024
TEXAS (KTRK) -- Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of this year's tax-free weekend, which runs from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11.

During this special weekend, most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks under $100 can be bought without paying sales tax.

Items must be purchased from an in-person or online Texas store, or a catalog seller doing business in Texas.

In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free. The sales tax exemption applies to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday.

Qualifying items:

Items that do not qualify:

  • Items sold for $100 or more
  • Clothing subscription boxes
  • Specially designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear
  • Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery), and cleaning services
  • Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks, and zippers
  • Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other accessories
  • Computers
  • Software
  • Textbooks
  • Framed backpacks
  • Luggage
  • Briefcases
  • Athletic, duffle or gym bags
  • Computer bags
  • Purses

