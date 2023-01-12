Man charged in 2 separate 2022 murders that happened weeks apart

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old man is accused of committing two separate murders within weeks of each other last year.

Emerson Giovanni Hernandez is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for a February 2022 case and murder for a March shooting that same year.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Houston Police Department officers reported that Hernandez shot two people while attempting to rob them in Midtown, killing one of them.

Hernandez allegedly approached the first victim in the 1300 block of Webster Street and demanded his things. When he refused, he was shot multiple times, HPD said.

Moments later, Hernandez reportedly approached a second victim, identified as Adam Phillips, in the 1300 block of Hadley Street and also demanded his things.

An altercation happened, and the fatal shooting occurred.

Just two weeks later, on March 4, 2022, Hernandez allegedly shot another man to death in a west Houston parking lot.

That evening, at about 7:05 p.m., two Spring Branch Police Department officers said they were working in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the 700 block of Country Place Drive.

When police arrived, they found the victim, Graylon Rucker, dead from gunshot wounds.

Hernandez was apparently in a parked truck with hazard lights flashing when he got out, walked to the parking lot, and shot Rucker multiple times.

He then got back into his truck and drove off, police said.

Further investigation identified Hernandez as the shooter in both instances after police released a composite sketch of him.

Hernandez was charged in the March shooting last month and on Wednesday for the February shooting.