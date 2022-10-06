HPD releases video and sketch of suspect wanted in March shooting death of man in west Houston

''There is no motive at this time" HPD looking for suspect involved in deadly shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven months after a 40-year-old man was found shot to death in west Houston, police have recently released a sketch of who they think is involved in the murder.

On March 4 at 7:05 p.m., two Spring Branch Police Department officers were working in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene in the 700 block of Country Place Dr.

Upon arrival, the officers found Graylon Rucker dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to preliminary information from police, a man was parked in a four-door truck with hazard lights flashing. He got out of the truck, walked to the parking lot, and shot Rucker multiple times. The suspect then got back into his truck and fled, police said.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and black shorts.

On Thursday, police released a composite sketch of the suspect. They also showed surveillance video and photo of his suspected truck, which was described as a 2001 to 2004 silver or gold-colored Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.