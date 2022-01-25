Increased reward for tips to solve 2019 murder of woman gunned down in Tomball before garage sale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5108279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say Elizabeth Barraza was shot multiple times while she was setting up for a garage sale in her driveway in Tomball.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9890193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> STILL UNSOLVED: It's been two years since a woman setting up for a garage sale in her driveway was gunned down. Now detectives are sharing new video and more on the suspect's vehicle in hopes of finding who killed her in cold blood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5882055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been a year since Liz Barraza was killed and her family continues searching for her killer. But one thing could soon expose the suspect. Watch the video to find out.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5124498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Elizabeth Barraza.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6344060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Throughout some of the most heartbreaking moments a family can experience, Liz Barraza's father says this was all "intentional," and isn't stopping until justice is served.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- For three years, a family in Tomball has been searching for justice.On Jan. 25, 2019, Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down in her own driveway.Today, her family is once again asking for help finding her killer. Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are expected to announce an increased reward in the case during a press conference at 10 a.m.It has been an anguishing three years for the Barraza family.They know the person who killed Barraza is still on the streets, and they are determined to bring those responsible to justice.The details of the murder are shocking.Barraza was setting up for a garage sale in her driveway three years ago when surveillance video captured a dark-colored, 2013 or newer, Nissan Frontier Pro 4X Crew Cab truck stop in front of her home.The suspect, who police said was wearing a disguise with boots and maybe a wig, is seen walking up to Barraza. Police said she greeted him, appearing to say hello.That's when four shots rang out.The suspect drove away, but then allegedly came back to the home in an effort to make sure she was dead, according to investigators.Officials said it was a calculated act, one without pity.On the one-year anniversary of her death, ABC13 spoke to Barraza's husband."They didn't win. They might have taken her away from this land, from this world," he said in 2020. "But her spirit is still here, with everybody here. The goodness she did in life is still guiding everybody to do good."Today, Barraza's family will speak at the Crime Stoppers headquarters to once again ask for the public to step forward and let them know who did this.The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. ABC13 will stream it live in the video player above.