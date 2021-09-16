25-year-old man charged with murder in north Houston gas station killing, sources tell ABC13

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11023142" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 exclusively obtained cellphone footage of the heated moments that led to shots being fired after a 'door ding' incident. WARNING: The video above contains graphic images and may be difficult for some viewers to watch.

HPD released photos from the incident. On the left, while blurry, police say it's the suspected shooter. The woman on the right is a person of interest.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe they have arrested the man who they say shot a father of seven to death over a "door ding" at a north Houston gas station parking lot, a source close to the investigation told ABC13 on Thursday.Twenty-five-year-old Elijah Kuluanya faces a murder charge after Demrick Thomas was shot to death in the area of Northborough and Meadowfern on Tuesday.Details of Kuluanya's arrest were not immediately disclosed, but detectives said they knew he needed to be off the streets immediately.Up to 12 gunshots could be heard on video taken from the scene. Court records obtained by Eyewitness News state Thomas had so many bullet holes in his body, hospital staff couldn't count them.Thomas died during surgery.Thomas would've turned 35 years old this coming Saturday. He leaves behind seven kids, including his youngest who is a two-year-old little girl.Images were released of a man, a woman and the Mercedes involved in the Thomas' shooting death.Following Thomas' death,captured by his girlfriend that showed the tense moments that led up to the shooting.