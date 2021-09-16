25-year-old man charged with murder in north Houston gas station killing, sources tell ABC13

Twenty-five-year-old Elijah Kuluanya faces a murder charge after Demrick Thomas was shot to death in the area of Northborough and Meadowfern on Tuesday.
READ ORIGINAL REPORT: N. Houston gas station shooting may have been sparked by car door hitting another, police say
Details of Kuluanya's arrest were not immediately disclosed, but detectives said they knew he needed to be off the streets immediately.
Up to 12 gunshots could be heard on video taken from the scene. Court records obtained by Eyewitness News state Thomas had so many bullet holes in his body, hospital staff couldn't count them.
Thomas died during surgery.
Thomas would've turned 35 years old this coming Saturday. He leaves behind seven kids, including his youngest who is a two-year-old little girl.
Images were released of a man, a woman and the Mercedes involved in the Thomas' shooting death.
Following Thomas' death, ABC13 obtained cell phone video captured by his girlfriend that showed the tense moments that led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Get the latest updates by following ABC13 reporter Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.