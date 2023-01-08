Person of interest to speak with police after customer allegedly kills robber at Taqueria: HPD

Police said that as the robber was leaving after taking everyone's wallets and cellphones, one of the customers shot him several times.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Details are developing days after a customer allegedly shot and killed a robber at a taqueria during a holdup in southwest Houston.

Officers with the Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that an attorney, who is making arrangements for person of interest, has reached out to speak with investigators.

It all went down at The Ranchito #4 on S. Gessner and Bellaire at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

About 10 customers were inside eating when the masked robber walked in and pointed a gun at them as he began taking their wallets and cellphones, HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, you can see the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waves what appears to be a gun.

As the suspect was leaving, one of the customers stood up and shot him several times, police told ABC13. He died at the scene.

According to Willkens, the suspect had what he described as a plastic pistol, either air-soft or a BB gun.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the person they said killed him.

The customers left, leaving the owner and the workers in the shop.

Police released photos of the man they believe shot the suspect and his vehicle.

HPD said the man is not charged at this time, but he is wanted for questioning.

Police have asked anyone who left the restaurant to return so that they can talk to them.

