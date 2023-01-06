Customer shoots and kills robber who held up taqueria in southwest Houston, police say

HPD says a customer shot and killed a robber who turned out to be armed with a plastic pistol during a hold up at The Ranchito #4 in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A customer shot and killed a robber at a taqueria during a hold-up in southwest Houston late Thursday night.

It happened at The Ranchito #4 on S. Gessner and Bellaire at about 11:30 p.m.

About 10 customers were inside eating when the masked robber walked in and pointed a gun at them as he began taking their wallets and cellphones, said HPD Lt. R. Willkens.

As the suspect was leaving, one of the customers stood up and shot him several times, police told ABC13. He died at the scene.

According to Willkens, the suspect had what he described as a plastic pistol, either air-soft or a BB gun.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the person they said killed him.

The customers left, leaving the owner and the workers in the shop.

Police are now asking for anyone who left the restaurant to return so that they can talk to them.

Authorities add they do have good surveillance video of the shooting.

