New Jersey has become the second state in the nation after California to pass a law requiring schools to teach LGBT history in their classrooms.Under the new measure, public schools must include lessons about the political, economic and social contributions of the LGBT community.The new law goes into effect at the beginning of the 2020 school year.Governor Murphy called the law a step towards inclusion and fairness.This legislation comes as the #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag started trending on Twitter. It was introduced shortly after news broke that Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, would be teaching at a Christian school in northern Virginia that lists "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" as among the disqualifying criteria for prospective employees.Here are some proposed bills people are talking about on the state and national level: