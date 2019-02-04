EDUCATION

New Jersey law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class

New Jersey has become the second state in the nation after California to pass a law requiring schools to teach LGBT history in their classrooms. (Shutterstock)

NEW JERSEY --
New Jersey has become the second state in the nation after California to pass a law requiring schools to teach LGBT history in their classrooms.

Under the new measure, public schools must include lessons about the political, economic and social contributions of the LGBT community.

The new law goes into effect at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

Governor Murphy called the law a step towards inclusion and fairness.

This legislation comes as the #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag started trending on Twitter. It was introduced shortly after news broke that Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, would be teaching at a Christian school in northern Virginia that lists "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" as among the disqualifying criteria for prospective employees.

Here are some proposed bills people are talking about on the state and national level:

Rep. Crenshaw proposes bill to withhold pay from Congress, President during government shutdown

Lawmaker proposes bill allowing Texans to buy liquor on Sundays
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony

Texas representative proposes bill to raise minimum wage to $15/hr

Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test

Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually

Lawmaker proposes porn tax to fund border wall
