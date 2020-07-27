How families are navigating start of school year with online learning

back to school

The journey back to school this year comes at an unprecedented time in our world.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, school districts across the country and in Texas are faced with the challenge of making school happen safely during a pandemic.

Parents and students are now faced with choices they've never had to make about their education as the school year gets closer and closer.

ABC13 is taking a look at the challenges of back to school and following two families throughout the process.

Meagan Clanahan is a mother of twins headed into the fourth grade in Katy ISD. She is still undecided about whether she will send her children back to school virtually or in-person.

The district recently announced school will begin virtually for the first few weeks.

Shweta Subramanian is the mother of twins headed into sixth grade in Fort Bend ISD. The family is preparing to start off the school year virtually, per the district's plan that was announced in mid-July.

Follow the progress of both the families every week on ABC13.

