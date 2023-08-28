There are 274 schools within HISD. Twenty-eight of those campuses are designated as NES schools, which is where we'll see the biggest differences.

Classes in Houston ISD kick off Monday under control by the state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the first day of class for the thousands of students in Houston ISD, and it's the first school year the district will be controlled by the state.

Over the summer, the elected school board was replaced with an appointed board of managers, and now, former Dallas ISD superintendent Mike Miles is heading up the state's largest district.

There are 274 schools within HISD. Twenty-eight of those campuses are designated as NES schools, which is part of Miles' "New Education System," and those are the schools where you'll see the biggest differences.

Changes at those schools include libraries being turned into disciplinary centers, teachers getting standardized lesson plans, and an open-door policy, meaning teachers will teach in their classrooms with open doors.

Jackie Anderson, the president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, says she's skeptical of this plan and is worried it will be a harsh transition, especially for the students attending the NES campuses.

"Those are the schools that will see the drastic changes as far as taking cones to the restroom, having no libraries, no libraries in the classroom, sterile classrooms that have no 'distractors,' as he calls them," Anderson said.

ABC13 was live at Castillo Park, right near Marshall Middle School. Back in 2016, 11-year-old Josue Flores was murdered while walking from Marshall Middle School. On Monday, a lot of people were at the school to kick off "Safe Walk Home Northside," which is a volunteer neighborhood patrol program created in Josue's honor.

