Mark your calendars! First day of school for HISD begins on Aug. 28

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday is the day! Aug. 28 is the first day of school for students at the Houston Independent School District.

And this year is going to look different than ever before.

For the first time, the district will be controlled by the state, with a superintendent and board of managers appointed by the Texas Education Agency.

HISD has 274 schools. Some of those schools will see significant changes, while others may see none at all.

Twenty-eight schools have been designated as part of the New Education System. These are Kashmere, North Forest, and Wheatley high schools, alongside the middle and elementary schools that feed into them.

At these schools, every teacher and administrator had to re-apply for their jobs over the summer.

Teachers will be following standardized lesson plans.

There will be cameras inside of classrooms.

None of these schools will have librarians, and in some of them, libraries will be turned into discipline centers where students will be sent if they misbehave in class.

Fifty-seven campuses have been designated as NES-aligned schools and will undergo a slimmed-down version of the overhaul.

Superintendent Mike Miles said you can expect to see what he calls "wholesale systemic reform" at 150 HISD campuses by 2025.

