HISD students head back to school on Aug. 28. Here is what to expect on the first day of school.

HISD set to begin new school year Monday under new direction of Texas Education Agency

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday, Aug. 28, is the first day of school for Houston Independent School District students. What's new? It will be the first year that the Texas Education Agency will control the district, making a big difference from previous years.

In that change, 28 out of 274 schools in Texas' biggest district will see a drastic change under the newly appointed Superintendent Mike Miles' New Education System, or NES.

There are 57 campuses in total under the NES, including 36 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, and nine high schools. There are also two kindergarten through eighth-grade campuses.

Every teacher and administrator had to re-apply for their jobs over the summer at these schools.

Under this new system, teachers will follow standardized lesson plans, and there will be cameras inside the classrooms. Also, one polarizing decision was to remove libraries and transform them into disciplinary centers for students who misbehave in class.

It was a busy summer for the district as far as change. Miles hired 845 teachers at the 28 schools that are designated as "high-risk."

Teachers, newly hired and returning, recently finished training at NRG Stadium for conferences on clarifications and finality as the new school year approached.

At the training, hundreds of HISD teachers packed into hallways, turned away from overcrowded classes, and one person was wheeled away from the stadium by EMS after a panic attack.

Superintendent Mike Miles said you can expect to see what he calls "wholesale systemic reform" at 150 HISD campuses by 2025.