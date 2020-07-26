YES Prep to reopen campus later than Harris Co. order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- YES Prep Public Schools announced on Saturday that schools will start with virtual learning on Aug. 24 and campuses will reopen on Sept. 21, according to a statement they released.
Students will begin the school year with online instruction, and return to campus in mid-September if conditions permit, a statement released by the schools said.
The decision to withhold the start of on-campus learning comes after Houston and Harris County health officials, on Friday, ordered all public and non-religious private schools to remain closed to in-person instruction until at least Sept. 8.
YES Prep also said it is working to provide computers and internet hotspots to families in need.
It also announced the opening of its first elementary campuses, YES Prep North Central Elementary and YES Prep Southeast Elementary. These campuses were built for students up to fifth grade, but this year, they are enrolling students in kindergarten through second grade to create space for social distancing, a spokesperson said.
For more information on the reopening of YES Prep Public Schools, parents can check out the YES Prep Reopening Guide.
