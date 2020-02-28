katy isd

Former Katy ISD superintendent overpaid by $513k, TEA said

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- When Katy ISD parted ways with its outgoing superintendent last year, the school district paid Lance Hindt about $513,000 more than it should have under state law, according to the Texas Education Agency.

For this, the TEA reduced the school district's budget heading into the 2019-2020 school year, the governing body told ABC13.

Hindt, who resigned in 2018 in the face of various accusations that include bullying during his youth and plagiarism of his dissertation at University of Houston, reached a severance settlement with the Katy ISD Board of Trustees at the tune of $955,795.

RELATED: 'I did dumb things': Katy ISD superintendent apologizes for drawing negative attention to district

According to TEA, Hindt was supposed to be paid his annual salary of $442,041.

The agency did not say whether the overpayment was intentional or an oversight.

Texas law states if a school district pays a superintendent more than his or her annual salary in the event of an early termination, the difference will come from the school's overall budget. That reduction was already in effect for this school year after TEA notified Katy ISD last May.

ABC13 reached out to the school district for comment regarding the budget reduction, including how it affects its near 80,000 students. As of Friday evening, Katy ISD has not answered back.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE ALSO: 'ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Greg Gay says he was disappointed the Katy ISD superintendent didn't say sorry.

