Katy ISD board strikes down policy that would allow district to hire chaplains as school counselors

Katy ISD's board has declined to adopt a policy that would allow the district to hire chaplains for roles traditionally held by school counselors.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy ISD declined a policy that would allow the district to hire chaplains as school counselors during a board meeting Monday night.

Board members struck down the controversial plan in a 5 to 2 vote.

"Now, therefore, be it resolved that Katy ISD Board of Trustees declines to adopt a policy authorizing the District to employ or accept as a volunteer a chaplain under Chapter 23, Education Code. The Katy ISD Board of Trustees further acknowledges that it retains the right, in the future, to re-evaluate whether to employ or accept as a volunteer chaplain pursuant to the provisions of the Texas Education Code," according to board document.

It's been up for consideration in the district because of Senate Bill 763, a state law that went into effect in 2023, giving districts the option to hire chaplains for roles traditionally held by school counselors.

The chaplains aren't required to be certified, per the language of the bill.

Some members of the clergy have pushed back against the plan, arguing that they are not trained to handle mental health situations.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton, the Republican who authored the bill and represents areas like Pearland, Galveston, and Texas City, has previously praised the legislation, saying, "I believe that chaplains will greatly benefit our school students, teachers, and other school district staff. Our schools are not God-free zones."

School districts across the state are required to vote on the topic by Friday under a new state law.

So far, HISD, Lamar Consolidated, and Cypress Fairbanks have voted against it.

Editor's Note: On Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., ABC13 mistakenly reported the district had approved the measure.