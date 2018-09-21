SCHOOL THREAT

Extra police presence at Texas City High School today after threat found on bathroom wall

EMBED </>More Videos

There will be extra security at Texas City High School after a threat.

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Extra officers will be at Texas City High School today after they received a tip of a threat scribbled on a bathroom wall.

Texas City ISD Superintendent Dr. Rodney Cavness informed parents on Thursday regarding the tip and an investigation into the threat planned for today.

While the district didn't disclose specific details of the threat, it mentioned that the school interviewed and analyzed handwriting samples of multiple students as part of the investigation.

Cavness' letter says, though, the suspected person has not been identified.

"We wanted you to know about this circumstance because we think that Texas City High School students may come home talking about it today and rumors will begin spreading like wildfire in the school community," Cavness states.

The superintendent closes the letter emphasizing the importance of the method used in reporting the threat.

"We are grateful for the tip that came in using the Campus P3 app," the letter states, mentioning the app that touts usage in more than 11,000 schools in the country.

School officials say they dealt with many hoaxes last year, but in the wake of the school shooting at Santa Fe High School, no one is taking any chances.

If you do make a school threat, you can face five years in jail.

"We are taking these cases very seriously, as well as the DA's office. So yes, they can be charged even as a juvenile, and spend time either in a juvenile facility or also in prison," said FBI Houston's Perrye Turner.

The FBI recently held a press conference to talk about school threats and related hoaxes.

Officials say even the youngest of suspects will go to jail.

SEE ALSO: Katy teen says he 'screwed up' after school threat arrest

EMBED More News Videos

Morton Ranch HS senior accused of threatening to blow up school walks out of jail

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool threatschool safetyTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Shootings claims at CE King schools are false, authorities say
Text message threatened students at Santa Fe High School
Katy teen says he 'screwed up' after school threat arrest
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
More school threat
EDUCATION
Lourdes University to offer degree in beer, wine making
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Valley Oaks Elementary of Spring Branch ISD
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Anonymous donor gifts $4 million to University of Houston
More Education
Top Stories
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
Driver flees after hitting 3-year-old in NW Harris County
5 slashed, including 3 infants at in-home day care
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
Security guard shot at during confrontation in northeast Houston
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Show More
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Girl and 72-year-old grandfather's tap dancing show goes viral
Digital Deal of the Day
Menil Collection returns to Houston this weekend
More News