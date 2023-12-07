Authorities investigating 16-year-old Edna HS cheerleader found dead in home

EDNA, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and authorities in Edna, a town just southwest of Houston, are looking for answers after they said a high school cheerleader was found murdered.

Texas DPS Troopers and the Texas Rangers are investigating after 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina's mother, Jacqueline, found her body just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when she didn't show up to the Edna Cheer Parade.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to a release from the Edna Police Department, officers responded to a call at the Cottonwood Apartments about an unresponsive juvenile. At the scene, officers pronounced the teen dead.

As the investigation continues, Jacqueline believes her daughter's murder might have been the result of a possible break-in, according to a report on Crossroads Today. She said that a few weeks before her daughter's death, the apartment had been broken into.

The case is being investigated as a capital murder, which indicates another crime may have been committed along with the murder.

A vigil will be held for Lizbeth on Saturday at the football stadium in Edna.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.