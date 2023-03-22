Pavement problem blocking Eastex Freeway center lane inbound at Rankin Road, video shows

The steel joint sticking up in the middle of the freeway has caused backups for at least two miles, SkyEye video shows.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A piece of steel is impacting the Eastex Freeway on Wednesday morning, SkyEye video shows.

The expansion is blocking the center lane inbound at Rankin Road, near George Bush Intercontinental Airport. It is sticking up in the middle of the freeway, acting as a speed bump.

The incident was first reported at about 5:53 a.m., according to Houston Transtar. By about 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for about two miles, according to SkyEye video.

Drivers are urged to take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

