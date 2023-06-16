The Houston Police Department received multiple calls about something on the Eastex Freeway causing flat tires Thursday night.

Eastex Freeway hazard: Unknown object on US-59 at Beltway 8 flattening tires for multiple drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your travels on the road late Thursday night take you on Eastex Freeway towards or away from Bush Intercontinental Airport, you may have to take extra care.

The Houston Police Department said it got multiple calls at about 9:12 p.m. reporting about something on US-59 causing flat tires near the North Beltway.

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were initially impacted.

An Eyewitness News crew came upon a freeway-side truck stop in Humble near the interchange where multiple vehicles, including a Corvette, pulled in.

Our cameras rolled as people began jack-lifting vehicles, wrenching lug nuts off wheels, and replacing the flats with spare tires.

As of 10 p.m., both directions of Eastex Freeway near the Beltway had travel speeds of up to 69 mph.

Eyewitness News is monitoring traffic conditions in the area and checking whether the unknown hazards will impact the Friday morning commute.

