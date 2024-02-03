Seller allegedly fatally shoots teen during sale meet-up at Harris Co. Shell gas station, HSCO says

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide the fate of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenager during an online sale meet-up, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Thursday at about 3 p.m., HSCO patrol units responded to a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on the 13200 block of Crosby-Lynchburg.

Authorities reported finding a 17-year-old in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital via Life Flight, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two were meeting to complete an online sale when the teenager allegedly tried to rob the seller, prompting the man to open fire, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The alleged shooter stayed at the scene and told officers he was trying to sell the 17-year-old a pistol when the teenager tried to steal the gun.

Officials interviewed the suspect and watched video surveillance footage of the incident. The case is currently being referred to a grand jury with charges.

The teenager's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. Investigators believe he arrived at the gas station with another unknown individual.

The sheriff's office said they will continue to investigate this case.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).