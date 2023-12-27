SWAT team pulls man from 18-wheeler after hourslong standoff on East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bizarre standoff with a big rig driver on the East Freeway came to an end after three hours on Wednesday afternoon.

It all started around 1 p.m. SkyEye was over the scene as Harris County Sheriff's deputies pursued an 18-wheeler that was crawling along the shoulder of the I-10 main lanes near Sheldon Road.

Initially still moving at extremely slow speeds, the truck finally came to a complete halt, but at least one wheel could be seen still spinning as the truck sat still on the shoulder of the freeway.

SkyEye video shows closures on all lanes of the East Freeway after a slow-speed chase came to an end.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle -- at time with guns drawn -- as the driver refused to get out.

It's not clear what prompted the pursuit at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Harris County Sheriff's deputies used spike strips multiple times over the course of miles to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Shortly before 3 p.m., additional law enforcement experts arrived on the scene via helicopter.

Crisis negotiators were in communication with the driver.

By about 3:35 p.m., heavy equipment known as a 'rook' was used to ram the truck and tear the door off the cab of the vehicle. A type of gas was seen filling the cab as well. Through it all, the driver appeared to be sitting stoically behind the wheel.

At 4 p.m., a K9 officer was sent into the truck and SWAT teams pulled the driver out, taking him into custody, loaded into an ambulance. Authorities say no weapons were found during the initial search of the big rig.

The main lanes of the East Freeway were shut down in both directions near Sheldon Road, trapping drivers in gridlock for hours. At times, people could be seen getting out of their vehicles and walking around on the roads while they waited for a resolution.

