Cy-Falls HS and Oklahoma football standout Du'Vonta Lampkin dies at 25

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area high school football star who went on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners and had a short-lived stint in the NFL was shot and killed in downtown Dallas.Du'Vonta Lampkin was found wounded late Thursday night after he was not answering phone calls, the Dallas Police Department said.According to investigators, a witness called for help after finding the 25-year-old with a single gunshot wound. First responders arrived and Lampkin was pronounced dead at the scene.Police found that Lampkin was staying at the location where he was found, which was reported to be an Airbnb apartment, while waiting to move into a new apartment.Lampkin was a defensive star at Cy-Falls High School. He originally signed to play at University of Texas, before he later transferred to University of Oklahoma.The Sooners football program offered its condolences to Lampkin's family and friends."The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones," an OU tweet said.Lampkin moved on to pursue his NFL dreams, going undrafted but playing with the Tennessee Titans for a short time.