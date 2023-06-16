Houston police said one person is hospitalized after a dumpster truck crashed into an apartment building on W. El Dorado Boulevard on Friday.

Dumpster truck driver hospitalized after crashing into apartment building, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities confirmed a man is in the hospital after a dumpster truck crashed into an apartment building.

Houston police said it happened at about 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on El Dorado Boulevard.

Officers told an ABC13 crew at the scene that the truck driver had a heart attack.

CPR was performed on the driver, and he was transported to the hospital, HPD said. His condition is unknown.

SkyEye 13 was over the crash scene, where some damage to what looked like a small garage for the complex could be seen.

Police said no one else was hurt.

