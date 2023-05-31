Driver loses control of car, crashes into building in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shared they were working on a major crash in the 15800 block of Champion Forest Drive, where a driver lost control and crashed into a Goodwill Donation Center at a shopping strip.

Photos shared by Precinct 4 show the car halfway into the building and a pillar knocked on its side.

Authorities said they are still working to clear the area, but no injuries were reported.

Precinct 4 is also urging people to avoid the area.