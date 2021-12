The adult male has been recovered by our Marine Unit. The male is deceased. #HouNews https://t.co/4TsPtIxahP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 12, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was recovered after drowning in the San Jacinto River, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It happened near River Glenn in northeast Harris County.Th adult male was pulled from the water by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Division.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.