man shot

Driver shot during argument at taco stand before wife fires back at suspect, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot during argument at taco stand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is in critical condition after being shot outside at a taco stand in north Houston early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:33 a.m. on the 20th block of Rittenhouse near Airline.

According to officers, the driver and his wife pulled into the parking lot just as a man in a pickup truck came out. Police believe that is where an argument between the driver and the man started.

According to a witness, both drivers got out of their cars before the pickup driver fired a weapon several times, hitting the other man in the chest before speeding off and calling the police.

As the man fled the scene, the injured man's wife allegedly fired a weapon at him, according to Leituentnant Igancio Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department.

That weapon has been recovered and is in HPD's possession.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after officers and Houston firefighters arrived on the scene, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was questioned and later detained by police.

HPD's Major Assaults division will handle the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonparkinggun violenceman shotdriverguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Robbery suspect shot in NE Harris County dies, sheriff says
Argument between two groups leaves 2 dead and 2 injured
Stafford woman accused of shooting husband in stomach, deputies say
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in N. Houston apartment
TOP STORIES
One more hot and mostly dry day, then a pattern change next week
3rd monkeypox case confirmed in Houston area, officials say
There are many ways to eat healthy amid high food prices, experts say
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Bank of America apologizes to refugee family for account mix-up
6 people killed over span of 12 hours in isolated incidents in Houston
Love the outdoors? Galveston Island State Park is reopening
Show More
Astros' 2nd time ever to no-hit NY
Houston Pride 2022: Where and how to celebrate
Teenage daughter stabs father during fight in SW Houston, police say
17-year-old charged with murder after giving friend ride
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students
More TOP STORIES News