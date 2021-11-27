driver killed

SUV driver killed after being rear-ended by pickup on South Main at the Beltway

EMBED <>More Videos

SUV driver killed after being rear-ended by pickup on the Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an SUV was killed after it was rear-ended on South Main at the Beltway, police said.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday when police said the driver of a Ford Explorer traveling westbound was either stopped or traveling very slowly when it was rear-ended by a F-150.


The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 45-year-old woman, died at the scene, police said. The passenger in that vehicle was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the F-150, a 47-year-old man, remained at the scene. He sustained a leg injury and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"The passenger doesn't have a good statement for us because they were asleep when the accident occurred," said an officer. "The driver of the other vehicle doesn't recall exactly what happened."


Police said the man did not show signs of intoxication and consented to a blood test.

No charges had been filed. Police were still investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedriver killeddriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVER KILLED
Wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash with 18-wheeler on I-45
Driver killed in fiery crash along I-69 was speeding, police say
Woman killed while checking on passenger on Katy Fwy, police say
Houston entrepreneur's family asking public to help find his killer
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News