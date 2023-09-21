Police said they don't know if the officer had their lights and sirens on at the time of the crash. According to UTMB, the victim was a medical laboratory technologist.

Woman dies after crash with Galveston PD officer heading to call, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after being involved in a crash with a Galveston police officer early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the officer was responding to a call about a man with a gun who was making threats at a drug store when the crash happened on 14th Street and Broadway.

Officials said the driver was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. In a later update, officials said the woman died from her injuries.

According to the University of Texas Medical Branch, the victim was a medical laboratory technologist. The woman's name was not immediately released.

Video from the scene shows front-end damage to the Galveston PD cruiser. The woman's sedan was smashed, and it appeared the air bags deployed in both vehicles.

Police said they don't know if the officer had their lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Galveston PD said the cruiser has in-car cameras and the officer was wearing a body camera. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.