HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is dead after their car crashed into a tree in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.Initial details were limited, however SkyEye13 was over the scene of the crash in the 5500 block of West Fuqua Street near Beltway 8.Authorities said the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.It appears a gray four-door sedan ran into a tree. It was unclear what caused the crash.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.