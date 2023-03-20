WATCH LIVE

2 firefighters hurt after hit-and-run driver crashed into ambulance in north Houston, police say

Monday, March 20, 2023 4:47PM
HPD seeks hit-and-run driver who hurt firefighters in ambulance crash
Police are searching for a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche with front-end damage. The firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into an ambulance overnight, injuring two Houston Fire Department firefighters.

The crash happened on Parker Road at Airline Drive around 3 a.m. Monday.

Houston police said a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche was driving westbound on Parker Road when it struck the ambulance.

There were two firefighters inside the ambulance at the time and no citizens on board, HFD said. The firefighters were taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

HFD noted that the firefighters were headed back toward the station and not on the way to a call.

Now, investigators are looking for the hit-and-run driver's Chevy Avalanche, which they say should have front-end damage.

