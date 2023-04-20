Driver trapped in car for 30 minutes after crashing into 18-wheeler near North Loop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a trapped driver who Houston police say slammed into an 18-wheeler near the North Loop early Thursday morning.
It happened at about 1:48 a.m. at 6001 Homestead Road in an area with a concrete mixing facility and heavy trucks.
"It appears that the semi-truck was making a U-turn, and the vehicle came from behind and struck the semi-truck from the rear," Sgt. D. Riggs with the Houston Police Department said.
Police said high speed was a factor in the crash.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was trapped for approximately 30 minutes before authorities were able to free her and get her to a hospital, police said.