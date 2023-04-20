The woman, who is in her 20s, was trapped for approximately 30 minutes before police were able to free her.

Driver trapped in car for 30 minutes after crashing into 18-wheeler near North Loop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued a trapped driver who Houston police say slammed into an 18-wheeler near the North Loop early Thursday morning.

It happened at about 1:48 a.m. at 6001 Homestead Road in an area with a concrete mixing facility and heavy trucks.

"It appears that the semi-truck was making a U-turn, and the vehicle came from behind and struck the semi-truck from the rear," Sgt. D. Riggs with the Houston Police Department said.

Police said high speed was a factor in the crash.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was trapped for approximately 30 minutes before authorities were able to free her and get her to a hospital, police said.