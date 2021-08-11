Drive-by shooter fires numerous shots into SE Houston home, hitting 19-year-old woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were inside a southeast Houston home overnight, including a baby, when police say someone drove by and opened fire.Houston police say whoever shot into the home was definitely targeting the house and shot multiple times, mainly at one window.Police found more than 10 pistol casings in front of the house on Redbud Street and Chain Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.A man, his 19-year-old girlfriend and her 1-year-old baby boy were inside.The 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg. The man and the baby boy were uninjured, police said."The adult female was shot in the back of the leg. She was just transported to the hospital. She will be OK," Lt. R. Willkens said. "But still, fortunately, I mean it's bad enough for her, but thank God that baby didn't get hit."The lieutenant says police are pretty confident they'll figure out who the shooter is.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the neighborhood. A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately released.