2 shot, including 12-year-old boy, in drive-by at southeast Houston gas station, HPD says

Investigators don't believe the man or the child were intended targets. The shooter, who was in a blue, newer-model SUV, reportedly fired toward the gas station with a AR-15 style rifle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot, including a 12-year-old boy, in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston overnight, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday at a gas station on the corner of Cullen Boulevard and Almeda Genoa Road.

Houston police said a blue SUV was heading northbound on Cullen when someone inside fired shots toward the gas station with an AR-15 style rifle.

The 12-year-old boy who was shot in the back was sitting in a car at a gas pump when he was shot. HPD said the car he was in drove to southwest Houston immediately after the shooting, and someone called the police shortly after.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

About an hour later, police were told another man was transported to the hospital from the same scene. He had been shot in the chest and was also in stable condition.

Investigators don't believe either of the people who were shot were intended targets.

"From what we know, it appears that it was just a drive-by shooting. We don't know why it occurred. It does not appear that there were any specific targets in this specific shooting," Asst. Chief C. Hatcher said. "The only information we have is on the suspect's vehicle. It's a blue, newer-model SUV."

Investigators found several shell casings at the scene.

