God's plan for Drake's tour is to add Austin show, pushing Houston dates back to September

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It must have been in God's plan for Drake to stop in Austin in his highly-anticipated 2023 "It's All A Blur" tour with rapper 21 Savage. But now, this means the Houston shows have been rescheduled.

You can still toosie slide your way over to the Toyota Center for Drake's summer tour, but his shows will come nearly two months after the original June 21 and 22 dates.

The Canadian-born rapper decided to add a stop in Austin, pushing his Houston shows to Sept. 17 and 18.

If you can't make it to either of those, you can catch him in Austin on Sept. 11 or in Dallas on Sept. 14 and 15.

This marks the four-time Grammy-award-winning artist's return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent album "Her Loss" in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Presale tickets will be available throughout the week ahead of the general sale starting Friday, April 28 at noon on Drake's website.

There, fans can also see the full list of other added shows.

