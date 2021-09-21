Drake-approved hot chicken restaurant sets opening date for first Houston location

HOUSTON, Texas -- Drake's favorite destination for Nashville-style hot chicken makes its Bayou City debut this week. Dave's Hot Chicken will open its first Houston-area location this Friday, Sept. 24, in west Houston.
Founded in 2017 by Dave Kopushyan - a classically trained chef and veteran of Thomas Keller's Bouchon restaurant - Dave's serves halal chicken tenders and sandwiches at seven difference spice levels that each has their own recipes. The menu also includes sides such as kale slaw, mac and cheese, crispy fries, and cheese fries, as well as milkshakes.
Initially opened as a food truck, Dave's has grown to multiple brick and mortar locations across Southern California. This week, the company announced that hip-hop superstar Drake has become one of its largest investors.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
