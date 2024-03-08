Drake to join Bun B's All-American takeover at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Tuesday night

Drake said during his concert at Toyota Center in 2023 that he would be moving to Houston.

Rapper Bun B shared that he will reveal later this week who else is joining him for his All-American Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Rapper Bun B shared that he will reveal later this week who else is joining him for his All-American Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Rapper Bun B shared that he will reveal later this week who else is joining him for his All-American Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Rapper Bun B shared that he will reveal later this week who else is joining him for his All-American Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bun B promised a big announcement by the end of the week, and based on the reaction from some fans, he delivered.

Drake, who might as well be a Houstonian at this point, will be one of the several artists joining Bun when he returns to the RodeoHouston stage for his All-American Takeover next Tuesday.

Bun B stopped by ABC13 to preview his upcoming show. Watch that interview in the video player above.

Bun had teased earlier this week that he'd be revealing more guests.

On Thursday, fans learned rapper Eve would be part of the stacked ticket.

By Friday morning, we had our first hint that the Champagne Papi was on the way. A post on Bun's Instagram featured Drake's signature OVO owl logo and a caption named after one of his albums, "If You're Reading This It's Too Late."

And there might be more truth to that than fans might like, especially if they didn't already have tickets.

As of Friday afternoon, resale tickets in the 600 section at NRG Stadium were going for more than $560. Standing room - only tickets listed on the resale market were going for roughly $200 each.

Some resale tickets in the lower bowl were going for more than $1,000.

Drake's affection for Houston is strong. During his show at the Toyota Center last September, Drake told fans he'd be moving to Houston. He's also often spotted in the Bayou City and mentions it in his music, so the rodeo appearance seems fitting.

He and Eve are adding to an already robust list of performers that includes the Ying Yang Twins, Fat Tony, Nelly, Rick Ross, That Mexican OT, E-40 and Too $hort.

Bun B made his history-making debut at the rodeo in 2022. The takeover began with a focus on H-Town that year, with Bun featuring a deep roster of fellow Houston talent, including Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Tobe Nwigwe, Baby Bash, Big Pokey, and Frankie J.

He returned the next year for his Southern takeover, which featured Louisiana's Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Now, the All-American takeover is all about going nationwide, as in from West to East Coast and everywhere in between.

"People don't realize how big of a deal the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert series is. It's very quietly one of the largest music festivals in the world," Bun B said. "It's 21 days of concerts in a football stadium averaging 60,000-plus people per night. My night is no different. So I wanted to bring an amazing amount of talent representation."

It's all part of that national appeal because, as Bun B explained, the rodeo is far from just regional. In fact, he noted that while he started out approaching guests, that soon shifted to people approaching him to be a part of it.

During the week, the concerts typically start around 9 p.m. The rodeo, where athletes compete in everything from bull riding to barrel racing, comes before the live music (but is a show in itself!).

The concerts last roughly an hour, which creates an interesting challenge for the music coordinator, who has to figure out how to rotate song selections among the artists weaving in and out on stage.

Fans are wondering, though, if this concert will push the limits of time.

"This show gotta be two hours!! This lineup got hits!" one fan said on Instagram.

"At this point do they all just have 1 song? Because that's alot of people lol," said another.

The rodeo is on now through March 17.