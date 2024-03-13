Bun B draws second-largest attendance with All-American Takeover that included Drake at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thanks to help from his super friends, Trill City turned into the epicenter of the hip-hop world on Tuesday, March 12, as Bun B reclaimed his title as the most-attended male rap performer in RodeoHouston history with 75,005 paying attendees.

On a night that sizzled hotter than a double-patty Trill Burger being served at one of the locations on the NRG Stadium concourse, the 33-song, 90-minute set featured a who's-who of internationally recognized stars, including Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross, Eve, Ying Yang Twins, That Mexican OT, and DMC of Run-DMC.

It was a coup de grace from the Port Arthur-raised, long-time Houston-cultural ambassador and entrepreneur. The affable and influential artist built his name to bucking bull-sized levels at RodeoHouston since he first brought his rap spectacular to the dirt and dust in 2022 as his H-Town Take Takeover. In 2023, he grew the show to his Southern Takeover, which drew an impressive 74,573 fans.

To read the full recap and what happened once Drake took the stage, visit our partners at CultureMap Houston.