Drake dedicates new 'Certified Lover Boy' album to Houston model Miss Mercedes Morr

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, shared the dedication in the footnote about the album on streaming services such as Apple Music, and it's there where the 33-year-old woman's name is mentioned.
Drake also shared the description in his Instagram story.
"A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP - Drake."
The description on Drake's social media page was flanked by a heart and dove emoji.
Complex reports that Ntuli, also honored, was an Instagram model and friend of Drake's who died in a car accident earlier this year.
Miss Mercedes Morr, whose real name is Jenae Gagnier, was found dead inside her Richmond apartment on Sunday. Police said another body, later identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, was also located inside Gagnier's home.
Investigators believe Gagnier was strangled and beaten by Accorto before the man took his own life.
While police have not disclosed a motive in the case, Gagnier's father, Mark Gagnier, recalled to Eyewitness News about finding rambling scribbles on the walls inside the apartment in the moment that he discovered his daughter's lifeless body, suggesting Accorto may have been a crazed follower of her social media account.
A public memorial service will be held for Gagnier on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapel at 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. in Rosenberg. Organizers noted a family-only service will take place before it opens up to friends and other guests.
Meanwhile, a balloon release is planned for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Terry Hersey Park at 15200 Memorial Dr. in Houston.
