Rap icon Drake purchases $15M Dos Brisas ranch near Brenham

TEXAS -- Drake is the latest rap icon that can proudly say he's a Texan after purchasing Dos Brisas, a phenomenal 313-acre ranch in Washington located less than 85 miles outside Houston.

As CultureMap reported, the $15 million Dos Brisas ranch was originally built in 2002, featuring a grand 14,300-square-foot Mediterranean-style main building. The home is surrounded by gorgeous pecan trees, wildflowers, three stocked ponds, and Peach Creek, providing an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the lovely Texas outdoors.

Several prestigious amenities can be found throughout the property. Drake will surely reap the rewards from the ranch's fully-functioning organic farm, and - if he can find the time - he can employ a new hobby by raising horses thanks to an expansive on-site equestrian facility. For any other outdoor activities, Dos Brisas contains a spacious resort-style pool, hot tub, and a tennis court.

