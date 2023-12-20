Former TSU police chief claims she was fired for intervening in ex-president's relationship

TSU's former police chief, Mary Young, claims she was fired for intervening in an alleged relationship involving the ex-president, the Houston Chronicle says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University's former police chief, Mary Young, claims she was fired for intervening in the alleged relationship between ex-president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young and one of the officers on the detail, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

The university is fighting an order to release the text messages between Crumpton-Young and an unidentified university police officer.

Young, the ex police chief, says that when she tried to stop the alleged inappropriate relationship, an anonymous complaint was filed claiming she unlawfully raised several officers' salaries.

TSU said in a response to ABC13 that "Texas Southern University is cooperating with the attorney general's office on these matters. We are confident in our legal position. We cannot comment further on these confidential personnel matters."

Crumpton-Young took over as TSU's 13th president on July 1, 2021.

She announced her decision to retire in May of this year.