Legendary Texas Southern University debate coach Dr. Thomas dies at age 100

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Texas Southern University icon Dr. Thomas F. Freeman. The esteemed debate coach, orator and teacher began his career at TSU in 1949. pic.twitter.com/8XMltESbeE— Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) June 6, 2020
Freeman is known for training thousands of students to compete in speaking contests around the world, beating out competitors like Harvard and the University of Chicago.
RELATED: Legendary Texas Southern University debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman turns 100
In more than six decades, Freeman earned thousands of awards of trophies for his service.
Freeman taught congresswoman Barbara Jordan, congressman Mickey Leland, county commissioner Rodney Ellis, Grammy Award-winner Yolanda Adams, and even worked with actor Denzel Washington and a group of actors for the movie The Great Debaters.
SEE MORE: TSU debate coach and his wife reflect on 67 years of marriage
During an interview with Freeman on his 100th birthday, as far as his legacy, he said, "There's nothing I want to leave. What I've done, I've done."
The video above is from an interview with Dr. Freeman on his 100th birthday.