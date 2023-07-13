Man accused of pretending to be law enforcement before breaking into home in Humble, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of pretending to be law enforcement before allegedly breaking into a Humble home.

Douglas Cody is currently charged with burglary of a habitation and impersonating a police officer.

Houston police said that on June 23, Cody broke into a home on Shady Maple Drive after allegedly claiming to be a peace officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, the homeowner wasn't there at the time of the break-in.

Investigators add that Cody was also accused of stealing mail earlier this year. He is expected in court next month for that case.

