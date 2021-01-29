double shooting

Child wounded in Katy-area double shooting, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Katy after a double-shooting left a 5-year-old wounded and a man in critical condition.

According to authorities, the shooting took place in the 500 block of Westgreen Boulevard on Friday afternoon.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an update that the suspect reportedly fired at the man and the child multiple times before running away on foot.

The cause of the shooting and a description of the suspect have not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkatychildrenchild injuredshootingdouble shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of displaying racist signs at bar
Couple found shot to death at southwest Houston apartment
Family of man who shot man before killing himself has advice
Fight between 2 men ends in murder suicide, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found during search for Texas A&M Galveston cadet
3rd Houston-area resident arrested in Capitol riot, FBI says
13 Investigates: State reports 1,751 COVID-19 vaccines wasted
Rapid weather changes in Houston this weekend
New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19
'Zero interest' to trade Deshaun Watson, Texans GM says
Detailed timeline revealed in missing Missouri City native's case
Show More
Houston VA hosting walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans Saturday
Texan Live's Game of Week: Livingston vs Huffman Hargrave
Virgin of Guadalupe statue hit by gunfire outside SE Houston church
State Rep. wants prisons honoring slave owners renamed
Houston Methodist answers questions on vaccine distribution
More TOP STORIES News