Child wounded in Katy-area double shooting, deputies say

To our community members in the Katy area: @HCSOTexas units are arriving at a shooting scene at the 500 blk of Westgreen. Two people possibly shot, one may be a juvenile. More details to follow. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Y1GdGL5Tyw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 29, 2021

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Katy after a double-shooting left a 5-year-old wounded and a man in critical condition.According to authorities, the shooting took place in the 500 block of Westgreen Boulevard on Friday afternoon.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an update that the suspect reportedly fired at the man and the child multiple times before running away on foot.The cause of the shooting and a description of the suspect have not yet been released.