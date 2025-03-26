Harris County deputies took over 2.5 hours to respond to domestic violence call, victim says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has confirmed the Harris County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a reported domestic violence attack for more than 2.5 hours after the incident was initially reported to 911.

On Wednesday March 19, a woman, who asked ABC13 to conceal her identity out of concern for her safety, said her husband of 35 years returned to their northwest Harris County home drunk.

She said the two argued over the matter, before he allegedly started beating her.

The couple's adult daughter, who also spoke with ABC13, said she was also beaten as she attempted to intervene.

"My daughter shouldn't have to try to protect me when we have law enforcement to do this, trained to do this. I just think it's really unfair. I'm angry. I'm furious, and I think they should be held accountable for their actions," the mother said.

ABC13 has confirmed at least five people, including relatives and the couple's neighbor, called 911 to report the alleged attack. The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the first call came in just after 8:30 p.m., yet officers did not respond to the home until 11:07 p.m.

"It's just hard knowing that there's help out there, but you can't get it. I'm just thinking about what could have happened, believe me it could have got a lot worse, a whole lot worse," the mother cried.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said they are looking into why the office took more than 2.5 hours to respond to the initial call.

"Them taking two or three hours, everybody could have been dead," the daughter said.

On Tuesday, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare told ABC13 the incident remained under investigation, but that there is currently not enough evidence to bring forth charges.

The mother and daughter told ABC13 they believe the delayed response hindered evidence gathering.

"I felt like nobody should have to go through what I went through and the fact that we didn't get help when we needed it (means) the next person might lose their life. So, I'm here to save another person, hopefully." the mother said.

