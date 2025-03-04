Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Alief area home, Harris County deputies say

The suspect was arrested on live television during ABC13's 6:30 p.m. newscast after an hours-long standoff with authorities in a home in the Aldine area.

The suspect was arrested on live television during ABC13's 6:30 p.m. newscast after an hours-long standoff with authorities in a home in the Aldine area.

The suspect was arrested on live television during ABC13's 6:30 p.m. newscast after an hours-long standoff with authorities in a home in the Aldine area.

The suspect was arrested on live television during ABC13's 6:30 p.m. newscast after an hours-long standoff with authorities in a home in the Aldine area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An hours-long standoff has come to an end after the suspect surrendered outside his Alief area home on Monday evening.

It all started at home on Sunmount Pines Drive, where a 73-year-old man called for help, reporting that his 33-year-old son assaulted him.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted about the standoff at 3:41 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Investigators said when deputies arrived at the scene, the 33-year-old man refused to leave the property.

Several agencies, including family members, worked together to try to convince the suspect to come out safely.

After consistent refusal, authorities released tear gas into the home, and he finally came out without injuries.

Eyewitness News was at the scene for hours, capturing the moment the suspect was arrested on ABC13's live 6:30 p.m. newscast.

The suspect was charged with injury to an elderly person and retaliation.

Investigators are working on learning what led to the assault and said the 73-year-old man is OK.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

